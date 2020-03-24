Mickey Rourke & Bai Ling in Trailer for Roman War Epic 'The Legion'

"Without fear, we are free!" Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for the war film The Legion, from Spanish producer / director José Magán. Mickey Rourke and Bai Ling star in this epic tale of courage and heroism in a time of war. Set during the Roman–Parthian Wars, the film is about a Roman legion stuck in the snowy mountains of Armenia. Their only hope for survival is Noreno, a half-Roman soldier, who is entrusted with the impossible mission of crossing the deadly terrain to seek help for his men and turn the tide of the battle. Also starring Lee Partridge as Noreno, plus Joaquim de Almeida, Vladimir Kulich, Max Matveev, Bosco Hogan, Tristan McConnell, and Ciaran O'Grady. This looks a bit too bland, an excessive focus on one-on-one fights, and mostly people running through the wilderness. Still might be cool.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for José Magán's The Legion, direct from Saban's YouTube:

During the invasion of Parthia, two Roman warrior legions have been brought to a standstill in the snowy mountains of Armenia, leaving them slowly dying in the freezing cold. The rest of the Roman army is a two weeks’ march away, and the region swarms with Parthian patrols. Their only hope for survival is Noreno, a half-Roman soldier, who is entrusted with the impossible mission of crossing the deadly terrain to seek help for his men and turn the tide of the battle. The Legion, formerly known as Legionnaire's Trail before the current title, is directed by Spanish producer / filmmaker José Magán, now making his feature directorial debut after producing a few films previously. The screenplay is written by Pedro Santamaría and Carmen Ballesteros; from a story by José Magán & Pedro Santamaría. Produced by José Magán. Saban will release Magan's The Legion in select theaters + on VOD starting May 8th this summer. Anyone interested?