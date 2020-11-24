MOVIE TRAILERS

Romance 'Life in a Year' Trailer with Jaden Smith & Cara Delevingne

by
November 24, 2020
Source: YouTube

Life in a Year Trailer

"I know it's not always easy, but nothing ever is… That's why we make plans." Plans for… a whole life? An official trailer has arrived for Life in a Year, a new romance project from Jaden Smith (exec produced by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith). The emotional drama is about a 17-year-old boy named Daryn, played by Jaden, who falls for a girl he meets at an ice cream shop. But when he learns that she is terminally ill, with only a year left to live, he sets out to give her an entire life in the last year she has. Cara Delevingne co-stars, with a cast including RZA, Nia Long, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Chris D'Elia. This looks sweet but extra campy, a bit overblown with its platitudes and grandiosity. But you gotta live your life! Yeah, sure.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mitja Okorn's Life in a Year, direct from YouTube:

Life in a Year Poster

The movie follows 17-year-old Daryn (Jaden Smith) who finds out that his girlfriend is dying. He sets out to give her an entire life in the last year she has left. Life in a Year is directed by Slovenian filmmaker Mitja Okorn, director of the films Tu pa tam, Letters to Santa, and Planet Single previously, as well as the Polish TV series "39 i pól". The screenplay is written by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews. Produced by Marc Bienstock, Clarence Hammond, Caleeb Pinkett; executive produced by James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Will Smith. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Amazon will debut Okorn's Life in a Year streaming on Prime Video starting November 27th this month. Anyone interested?

