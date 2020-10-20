Trailer for 'Shawn Mendes: In Wonder' Self-Discovery Documentary

"This isn't a story about a famous musician, this is a story about a guy growing up." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, a new intimate musician documentary film about the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes. The debut feature length doc, a TIFF special event selection this year, from acclaimed music video director Grant Singer, is a portrait of Mendes' life, chronicling the past few years of his rise and journey. It follows his "journey toward self-discovery, after the physical and emotional demands of his rise, and his last world tour, pushed him towards a personal and musical reckoning." Which sounds like what every musician goes through when they make it big, then tours the world, then ends up exhausted. Featuring footage shot over years, the music doc will be available this November on Netflix just before Shawn Mednes' new album arrives in December. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Grant Singer's doc Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, from YouTube:

In Wonder follows singer Shawn Mendes' journey toward self-discovery, after the physical and emotional demands of his rise, and his last world tour, pushed him towards a personal and musical reckoning. The documentary is a heartfelt look at a songwriter and performer wrestling with the pressures of stardom and the emotional tolls of coming-of-age while the world watches. Largely framed around his rise and recent tour, the film offers unprecedented access to Mendes' private life both at home, and while traveling across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and features years of archival footage as he rose from precocious troubadour to global superstar. Shawn Mendes: In Wonder is directed by American filmmaker Grant Singer, making his feature directorial debut after numerous music videos and a few short films previously. Netflix will release Singer's Shawn Mendes: In Wonder doc streaming worldwide starting on November 23rd. It also ties in with his new album "Wonder" out this fall. Any fans of Shawn Mendes?