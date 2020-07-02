Trailer for 'Street Survivors' Film About the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash

"This is something that should've have happened. But it did." 1091 has released an official trailer for a film titled Street Survivors, though the full title also sets up the plot: Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash. This is not a documentary, it's a fictional feature made about the plane crash. Strange but it's real. This premiered at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival last year. Street Survivors centers on drummer Artimus Pyle's experience as a band member with Lynyrd Skynyrd and the tragically fateful day their rented plane crashed in the late evening in the swamps of Gillsburg, MS in October of 1977 and took the lives of singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, his sister back up singer Cassie Gaines, their road manager Dean Kilpatrick, and the two pilots. Starring Ian Shultis, Taylor Clift, Jon Briddell, Sean McNabb, Kelly Lynn Reiter, and Krystyna Ahlers. This seems as strange as making a fictional film about Sharon Tate's murder, so obsessed with death. But it's also about the band.

Official trailer for Jared Cohn's Street Survivors: The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, from YouTube:

In 1977, a plane carrying Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd mysteriously runs out of gas mid-air en route to a concert, crashing into a dangerous Louisiana swamp while killing several of the band members, crew and both pilots. Street Survivors: The True Story of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash tells the story through one of the survivors, drummer Artimus Pyle, who not only survived the fatal crash (that claimed the life of the band's founder & front man Ronnie Van Zant amongst others), but who also bravely pulled the remaining survivors out of the plane wreckage before staggering towards the nearest farmhouse in rural Louisiana to seek help. Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jared Cohn, director of many various B-movies including Underground Lizard People, Buddy Hutchins, God's Club, Little Dead Rotting Hood, Devil's Domain, Death Pool, After School Special, and Atlantic Rim: Resurrection previously. 1091 Media released Cohn's Street Survivors direct-to-VOD starting on June 30th - it's available to watch now. Is anyone interested?