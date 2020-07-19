Trailer for Summer Camp Horror 'A Deadly Legend' with Judd Hirsch

"Every 50 years something terrible happens here." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie horror titled A Deadly Legend, marking the feature debut of director Pamela Moriarty. A real estate developer buys an old summer camp to build new homes. However, the property has a dark history that ties to a legend of supernatural worship and human sacrifice, and evil spirits are unleashed. If it doesn't sound that exciting, this trailer doesn't make it look any better, it actually makes it look worse. The indie horror film stars Kristen Anne Ferraro as Joan, with Corbin Bernsen, Judd Hirsch, Lori Petty, Steven Hauck, Summer Crockett Moore, and Jeffrey Doornbos. This just looks like a bunch of horror ideas thrown into a big witch's brew pot without any semblance of style or storytelling. They can't all be winners.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Pamela Moriarty's A Deadly Legend, direct from YouTube:

Joan Huntar, a real estate developer, buys an old summer camp. But the property has a dark history of supernatural worship and human sacrifice. A celebration weekend soon turns deadly when construction uncovers the mythical Stonehenge of America. Deadly spirits are awakened and kill to gain control of this supernatural gateway. Unable to escape, Joan and her family must fight for survival and defeat these spirits from beyond. A Deadly Legend is directed by Thai-American filmmaker Pamela Moriarty, making her feature directorial debut with this film after years of working as an assistant director previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Wolf. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Gravitas will release Moriarty's A Deadly Legend direct-to-VOD starting July 24th this summer. Anyone?