Trailer for 'Tanner Hall Forever' Documentary Profiling the Skiing Icon

"If the passion is there, and you're motivated, anything's possible… Anything's possible!" 1091 Films and Frozen Ambrosia have released an official trailer for a documentary titled Tanner Hall Forever, made by filmmaker Constantine Papanicolaou. Tanner Hall is a skiing icon. He grew up skiing at Big Mountain in Montana, got into the X Games world winning gold medals from 2001-2008 in the SlopeStyle competition. After more than a decade apart, Hall reunites with Papanicolaou, a man responsible for some of Tanner’s most acclaimed films (Believe, Show and Prove, The Massive), to present Tanner Hall Forever. The two-year project documents Tanner's journey on the Freeride World Tour, the battle against an aging body, and the passion that keeps him motivated. Hall is now 36 years old and struggling to keep at it, but doesn't want to give up competing in skiing yet. This is a very serious, somber trailer and as a skier myself, I'm curious.

Here's the official trailer for Constantine Papanicolaou's doc Tanner Hall Forever, direct from YouTube:

With seven Winter X-Games gold medals and a career spanning 20+ years, Tanner Hall has cemented himself as an icon and legend in the sport of skiing. Now, at age 35, he's decided to enter the Freeride World Tour; a five-stop competition circuit in which skiers are judged on their ability to descend through rugged, un-groomed terrain. Having never competed in a freeride competition, Tanner embarks on the latest chapter of his career, struggling against the limits of an aging body while confronting the darkest memories of his past. Tanner Hall Forever is directed by docu filmmaker Constantine Papanicolaou, director of the docs The Ordinary Skier, Frozen Ambrosia, and Crete Arising previously, as well as a few shorts and other video projects. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 will release Tanner Hall Forever direct-to-VOD everywhere starting on October 6th this fall. Interested?