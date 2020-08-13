Trailer for 'The Devil All the Time' with Holland & Keough & Pattinson

"When people look back on it, they had no other choice…" Netflix has revealed the official trailer for The Devil All the Time, an adaptation of the novel by Donald Ray Pollock from filmmaker Antonio Campos (of Afterschool, Simon Killer). Some people are just born to be buried, the trailer says. In the 1960s after World War II in Southern Ohio, a melange of bizarre, compelling and mentally disturbed people suffer from the war's psychological damages. Tom Holland stars in the lead role as Arvin Russell. And the film's ensemble cast includes Robert Pattinson, Jason Clarke, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Eliza Scanlan, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, and Haley Bennett. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Who's down for some Ohio craziness? This most certainly does look compelling.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Antonio Campos' The Devil All the Time, from YouTube:

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. The Devil All the Time is directed by American producer / filmmaker Antonio Campos, director of the films Buy It Now, Afterschool, Simon Killer, and Christine previously. The screenplay is written by Antonio Campos and Paulo Campos, adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel of the same name. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will release Campos' The Devil All the Time streaming exclusively starting September 16th. First impression? Looking good?