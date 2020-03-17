Trailer for 'The Last Blockbuster' Doc Reminiscing About Rental Shops

"Did you know that Blockbuster had a chance to buy Netflix, but they didn't?" What?! No way! Pop Motion Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary called The Last Blockbuster, which is indeed a film about the very last Blockbuster video rental store to ever exist. Many of you might know the Twitter account, @loneblockbuster, which was started as a joke but is also based on the real-life reference - the very last Blockbuster video rental store still in operation, located in Bend, OR. The Last Blockbuster is a feature length documentary film about the rise and fall of Blockbuster video and how one small town store managed to outlast a corporate giant. Kevin Smith is featured prominently, along with Sandi Harding, manager of the last Blockbuster store. I'm most curious to hear what this former CEO has to say about it all.

Here's the first official trailer for Taylor Morden's doc The Last Blockbuster, direct from Vimeo:

The Last Blockbuster is a fun, nostalgic look back at the era of video rentals and also the story of how one small town video store managed to outlast a corporate giant. The film follows the manager of the world's last remaining Blockbuster video (located in Bend, Oregon), Sandi Harding, as she navigates the difficult task of keeping a video rental store open in the era of Netflix. The Last Blockbuster is directed by doc filmmaker / cinematographer Taylor Morden, director of the doc films Here's to Life: The Story of The Refreshments and Pick It Up! - Ska in the '90s previously, as well as a few other shorts and other production work. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet, as far as we know (only in Bend this May). No release date has been set - expected later this year. For more info + updates, visit the film's official website.