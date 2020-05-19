Trailer for 'The Last Days of American Crime' Starring Edgar Ramirez

"So you want revenge, I want legacy!" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a new action thriller titled The Last Days of American Crime, which is based on the graphic novel of the same name. In the not-too-distant future, as a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. A career criminal puts together a team to pull off the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal starts. From the director of Taken 2 & 3. Starring Edgar Ramírez, along with Michael C. Pitt, Anna Brewster, Patrick Bergin, Sharlto Copley, Tamer Burjaq, and Daniel Fox. This definitely looks like an Olivier Megaton movie - excessive action galore, incoherent / dumb plot, attractive women, violent men. Might be a fun one?

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Olivier Megaton's The Last Days of American Crime, on YouTube:

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the American government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and the black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal is broadcast. The Last Days of American Crime is directed by French action filmmaker Olivier Megaton, director of the movies Exit, The Red Siren, Transporter 3, Colombiana, Taken 2, and Taken 3 previously. The screenplay is written by Karl Gajdusek; adapted from the graphic novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini. Netflix will release Megaton's The Last Days of American Crime streaming exclusively starting on June 5th next month. Want to watch?