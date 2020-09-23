Trailer for the New 'Director's Cut' of 'Delirious' with Steve Buscemi

"They're just people, no different from you and me." Anyone remember this one? Shout Factory debuted a new trailer for an indie film titled Delirious, now being re-released as a special "Director's Cut" edition after more than 12 years. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2007 (and I reviewed it way back then!) and years later Tom DiCillo has come back to it and secured the rights and restored it to his original version. "Just before its original release some editing choices were forced upon me which I've always regretted. When I finally found the [rights] owner… I jumped at the chance to restore the film to its original cut. I wrote it for Steve Buscemi and he delivers one of his finest performances. I'm thrilled this Director's Cut will give people a chance to appreciate it." Buscemi stars a paparazzi who takes in a strange homeless kid, played by Michael Pitt, under his wing but then he becomes a famous TV star. The cast also includes Alison Lohman, Gina Gershon, Callie Thorne, Kevin Corrigan, and Elvis Costello. I still remember enjoying this film at Sundance, but I'm not really sure if it's worth revisiting all these year later.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for the Director's Cut of Tom DiCillo's Delirious, direct from YouTube:

Les (Steve Buscemi) is a small-time paparazzi with dreams of making it big. His luck changes for the better when he befriends a young homeless kid, Toby (Michael Pitt), and makes him his assistant. The two form an unlikely bond running through the sham and glam of NYC’s celebrity scene but when Toby falls for a pop diva and then becomes a reality TV star, Les takes the rejection personally. The never-before-seen Director's Cut features bonus and behind-the-scenes content including a new filmed introduction by director Tom DiCillo. Delirious is both written and directed by American cinematographer / filmmaker Tom DiCillo, director of the films Johnny Suede, Living in Oblivion, Box of Moonlight, The Real Blonde, Double Whammy, and then Delirious; he has been directing for TV and other projects since then. The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2007 (read our review). Shout Factory will release the Director's Cut of DiCillo's Delirious direct-to-VOD starting on October 6th coming up soon this fall, then it will be out on Blu-ray / DVD starting on October 13th. Anyone want to watch this update? Who's curious?