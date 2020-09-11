Trailer for 'The Wall of Mexico' with Jackson Rathbone & Esai Morales

"What's the deal with the water?" Dark Star Pictures has released the first official trailer for The Wall of Mexico, which originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. From filmmakers Zachary Cotler & Magdalena Zyzak (Maya Dardel) comes an intriguing, strange film about a wealthy Mexican-American family and their water. Jackson Rathbone stars as a handyman who is hired by the Aristas, who are not well-liked by the townspeople - something to do with the mysterious water well Don guards at night. As the water level drops from possible theft, the family decide to build a massive wall. The film's cast includes Esai Morales, Marisol Sacramento, Carmela Zumbado, Alex Menses, and Xander Berkley. There's a lot of intense close-up shots in this trailer, which makes it all the more confusing to figure out what exactly is going on. Is it about water or about the daughters? Or is it about something else going on? Have a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Zachary Cotler & Magdalena Zyzak's The Wall of Mexico, from YouTube:

Don (Jackson Rathbone), a young handyman, is hired by the Aristas, a wealthy Mexican-American family with two outrageously decadent daughters. The source of the Aristas' wealth is a mystery to Don. Living in nearby Winfield, he soon learns tensions are high between the Aristas and the poor white townspeople, and that this has something to do with the Aristas’ well, which Don is asked to guard at night. People are superstitious about the well. Don learns the Aristas are selling wellwater at alarming prices. Don becomes infatuated with the younger daughter, Tania. As the water level drops, possibly from theft, the situation comes to a boil, and the Aristas decide to build a massive wall. The Wall of Mexico is co-directed by the filmmakers Zachary Cotler & Magdalena Zyzak, both of the films Maya Dardel and When I'm a Moth previously. The screenplay is by Zachary Cotler. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Dark Star will debut The Wall of Mexico in "virtual cinemas" on September 18th, VOD starting October 13th.