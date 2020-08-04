Trailer for 'The Way I See It' Doc About WH Photographer Pete Souza

"Photographs break down the idea that these people are somehow different from us." Focus Features has released an official trailer for a photographer profile documentary titled The Way I See It, all about the former White House photographer Pete Souza. Based on his own book Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents, the film tells Souza's two stories working as the Official White House Photographer for President Ronald Reagan (1980-1988) and also President Barack Obama (2008-2016). The film discusses his journey as a person with top secret clearance and total access to the President. And what he has learned watching both of these individuals working as President of the United States of America. From Academy Award, BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning producer Evan Hayes of Free Solo, Academy Award and Emmy Award-winner Laura Dern, and with her Jaywalker Pictures partner Jayme Lemons, in association with Platform One Media; and directed by the talented doc filmmaker Dawn Porter. This looks great! Refreshing positivity and good vibes.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dawn Porter's doc The Way I See It, direct from Focus' YouTube:

Based on the NY Times #1 bestseller comes The Way I See It, an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic Presidents in American History – Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan – as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza. As Official White House Photographer, Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth. The movie reveals how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and as a people. The Way I See It is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Dawn Porter, director of the films Gideon's Army, Spies of Mississippi, Trapped, and John Lewis: Good Trouble previously, as well as some other TV work. This was supposed to premiere at the Telluride Film Festival this fall until the fest was cancelled. Focus Features will still release Porter's The Way I See It doc in select US theaters starting on September 9th coming up this fall. For more info, visit their official website.