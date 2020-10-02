Trailer for 'Totally Under Control' Doc on America's COVID Repsonse

"It's complete bullshit. He has no idea what he's talking about." Neon has released a trailer for a damning documentary titled Totally Under Controlled, being rushed out to watch this month. The film is an in-depth look at how the United States government handled the response to the COVID-19 outbreak during the early months of the pandemic. It offers a comparison by looking at how South Korea handled the pandemic and spread of the virus, and how America, er, did not handle it. Or perhaps tried - but ended up in the worst case scenario anyway. "It will be a generation before we know the full extent of the damage wrought by this pandemic, but Totally Under Control will stand as the definitive account of the Trump administration’s incompetence, corruption and denial in the face of this global pandemic." The doc film is made by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, directing with Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger. And it's out just before the election - though I doubt this film alone will change anyone's minds. Maybe it will? One can only hope. Not to mention that the virus still isn't under control, killing more people every single day…

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for the documentary Totally Under Control, direct from YouTube:

On January 20th, 2020 the US & South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months later, the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 200,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, with a population of 51 million, only 344 lives have been lost. Where did America go wrong? As the presidential election nears, Americans are increasingly enraged by a lack of clear leadership, endemic political corruption and left to wonder how did the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world manage to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic? Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, directing with Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger, interrogates this question and its devastating implications in Totally Under Control. With damning testimony from public health officials and hard investigative reporting, Gibney exposes a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of Presidential leadership. Totally Under Control is co-directed by filmmakers Alex Gibney (of Zero Days, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Citizen K, Crazy Not Insane) & Ophelia Harutyunyan (Gibney's assistant / producer) & Suzanne Hillinger (producer on Rats and Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You). Neon will release Totally Under Control direct-to-VOD starting October 13th, then on Hulu on October 20th this month.