Trailer for Unwanted Sequel 'Deep Blue Sea 3' Brings the CGI Sharks

"Those sharks have been altered, engineered! They're not sharks!" Wait, there is a Deep Blue Sea 2? When? Warner Bros has released an official trailer for Deep Blue Sea 3, another sequel in the shark action horror movie series that none of us knew was really a series. The first movie, Deep Blue Sea, opened in 1999. Then sequel came out in 2018, but it was a terrible direct-to-DVD sequel and it's utter trash. This new one looks just as trashy, just as terrible, but perhaps somewhat enjoyable in a so-bad-it's-good way. Dr. Emma Collins and her team are spending their third summer on the island of Little Happy studying the effects of climate change on the great white sharks. Their peaceful life is disrupted when a "scientific" team, led by her ex-boyfriend and marine biologist Richard, show up looking for three bull sharks who we soon learn aren't just any bull sharks – they're from the second movie you didn't even know existed! The horror! This new sequel stars Tania Raymonde, Nathaniel Buzolic, Emerson Brooks, Bren Foster, and Reina Aoi. Over 20 years since the original movie and all the CGI sharks seems to look even worse than they did then. Go figure.

Here's the official trailer (+ BR cover) for John Pogue's Deep Blue Sea 3, direct from WB's YouTube:

Emma Collins (Tania Raymonde), an eminent marine biologist, and her crew have set up a mid-ocean lab over a sunken island town in the ocean where they are observing the first known Great White mating area. Unfortunately, the enhanced Bull Sharks that escaped in Deep Blue Sea 2 are also there with their own evolutionary goal: cross-breeding with the bigger, faster Great Whites. The mission’s patron, Richard Lowell, believes that the Bull Sharks contain the key to intelligence enhancement, which he secretly intends to sell for big profits. Now, Emma and her crew are trapped on crumbling stilt houses mere feet over the ocean, caught between predators above and below the water. Deep Blue Sea 3 is directed by filmmaker John Pogue, director of the films Quarantine 2: Terminal, The Quiet Ones, and Blood Brother previously. The screenplay is written by Dirk Blackman. Warner Bros will release Pogue's Deep Blue Sea direct-to-Blu-ray starting August 25th, and on VOD starting July 28th this summer. Anyone actually want to watch?