Trailer for WWII Covert Mission Film 'Enemy Lines' with Ed Westwick

"I am offering you a way out." Good Deed Ent. has released the first official US trailer for an indie WWII action thriller titled Enemy Lines, a shortened version of "Behind Enemy Lines" (which was already used for the 2001 film). In the frozen, war torn landscape of occupied Poland during World War II, a crack team of allied commandos – a British squad is matched with an American officer – are sent on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to extract a Polish rocket scientist from the hands of the Nazis. Starring Ed Westwick, with John Hannah, Tom Wisdom, Corey Johnson, Ekaterina Valdimirova, and Pawel Delag as Dr. Fabian. This looks like like your standard WWII action thriller with all the usual war movie tropes, and Nazis, plus a few big tanks and shoot outs. Doesn't seem particularly unique, but still might be worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anders Banke's Enemy Lines, direct from Good Deed's YouTube:

November 1943. A British commando squad is teamed with an American officer (Ed Westwick) on a covert mission into Poland, deep behind enemy lines. Working with the resistance they cross the harsh wilderness intent on kidnapping and extracting a sought-after Polish scientist, Dr. Fabian (Pawel Delag), from the Germans. Enemy Lines is directed by Swedish filmmaker Anders Banke, who trained in Russia, and also directed the movies Frostbitten and Newsmakers previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Wright, from a story by Tom George. Produced by Tom George, Nadzeya Huselnikava, Aleksandr Kushaev, and Andy Thompson. This didn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Good Deed Entertainment will release Banke's Enemy Lines in select US theaters + on VOD starting on April 24th, 2020 this spring.