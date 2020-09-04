Transfixing Full Trailer for Polish Drama 'Never Gonna Snow Again'

"I am your healer. I am taking away your misery, your suffering, your sickness." The Match Factory has released a full-length trailer for the Polish drama Never Gonna Snow Again, premiering at the Venice Film Festival this year. We ran the teaser trailer a few weeks ago, and the film debuts this week in Venice. A Ukrainian migrant masseur becomes a guru-like figure in the gated community where his clients live. They seem to feel an inner sadness, a longing. Perhaps it is for the winter, which is no longer present in their country. Unlike them, their children don't build snowmen anymore. Maybe their emptiness runs deeper? … His hands heal, his eyes penetrate the souls of the lonely women. To them, his Russian accent sounds like the song of the past, a peaceful melody of their childhood, when the world was a safer place. Zhenia, for this is his name, changes their lives. Starring Alec Utgoff, Maja Ostaszewska, Agata Kulesza, Weronika Rosati, Katarzyna Figura. This looks absolutely fantastic! I dig the style and story - looking forward to it.

Here's the full promo trailer for Malgorzata Szumowska's Never Gonna Snow Again, from YouTube:

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Szumowska's Never Gonna Snow Again here, for more footage.

On one grey, foggy morning in a large, Eastern European city, a mysterious person appears – a man carrying a bed. The visitor uses magical, hypnotic techniques to get a residence permit and starts working as a masseur in a suburban housing estate. The bland, gated community, built for the rich in the middle of what used to be a cabbage field, is walled off from the 'worse' world around it. Never Gonna Snow Again, known as Śniegu już nigdy nie będzie in Polish, is directed by Polish filmmaker Malgorzata Szumowska, director of the films Happy Man, Stranger, 33 Scenes from Life, Elles, In the Name Of, Body, Mug, and The Other Lamb previously. Co-directed by cinematographer Michal Englert. The screenplay is also written by Malgorzata Szumowska & Michal Englert. This is premiering at the Venice Film Festival this year, then will open in Poland starting this October. No other release dates have been set yet. So who wants to see this…?