Trapped in an Old School Bus Creature Horror Film 'Shortcut' Trailer

"It won't stop until it's finished." Gravitas Ventures has released an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Shortcut, made by Italian filmmaker Alessio Liguori (Report 51, In the Trap). This premiered at a festival in Italy last month, and opens on VOD this month in the US, if anyone is interested in giving it a watch. A group of five classmates is trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invade the road. Time runs and every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity. This sounds a bit like Jeepers Creepers, but looks entirely different. Starring Jack Kane, Andrei Claude, Zak Sutcliffe, Zander Emlano, and David Keyes. This looks a bit strange and isn't entirely set on the bus, but seems like a solid atmospheric horror with a creepy monster in the shadows.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Alessio Liguori's Shortcut, direct from YouTube:

Shortcut follows a group of five classmates trapped inside their school bus after a mysterious creature invades the road. Every passing minute decreases their survival chances against the constant threats of that unknown entity. Shortcut is directed by Italian filmmaker Alessio Liguori, director of the films Report 51 and In the Trap previously, as well as numerous short films. The screenplay is written by Daniele Cosci. This originally premiered at the Giffoni Film Festival earlier this year, and already opened in Italy. Gravitas will debut Liguori's Shortcut on VOD in the US starting on September 25th this fall. Interested?