Two Aliens Make a Friend in New Zealand in 'Alien Addiction' Trailer

"They're here for a good time, man. They're just here to have fun." Gravitas Ventures has released a US trailer for the indie comedy Alien Addiction, a very strange, very kooky sci-fi flick from New Zealand. This plays like one of those totally ridiculous, 90s homemade comedies that is Z-movie quality, but still hilarious to watch. The tagline: One man, two aliens, same buzz. Riko lives in a small town in the middle of nowhere in a region called Waikato. Life was pretty normal until aliens crash-landed near his house. He welcomes the aliens, and together they develop an intergalactic relationship of epic proportions. From writer / director Shae Sterling, starring Jimi Jackson, Thomas Sainsbury, Jojo Waaka, and Harry Summerfield. As dumb as this looks, it does look quite funny. It might be worth a casual watch on weekend. This is good s**t!

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Shae Sterling's Alien Addiction, direct from YouTube:

And here's another UK trailer from last year for Shae Sterling's Alien Addiction, also from YouTube:

Alien Addiction follows Riko (Jimi Jackson) who lives in a small town in the middle of nowhere (Waikato, New Zealand). Life was pretty normal until two aliens crash landed near Riko's house. He welcomes the aliens and together they develop an intergalactic relationship of epic proportions. But alientologist Peter Mackintosh (Thomas Sainsbury) has tracked the aliens and Riko, and plans to capture them and reveal them to the world. Alien Addiction is both written and directed by New Zealand filmmaker Shae Sterling, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously. The film originally opened in New Zealand in 2018, then also premiered at the Other Worlds Film Festival last year. Gravitas will release Sterling's Alien Addiction direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on September 29th. Anyone want to watch this?