Two Musicians Tour for 365 Days in 'After So Many Days' Doc Trailer

"You need to carry on chasing it, ’cause you're going to find it." Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie homemade documentary titled After So Many Days, from filmmakers / musicians Jim Hanft & Samantha Yonack, telling their own story. After a decade of making music together, Jim and Sam (official website), a recently married singer/songwriter duo from Los Angeles, were not the conventionally successful band they hoped they'd be. Feeling stuck and anxious about their future, the duo then made a spontaneous decision to go "all in," making a pact to play one show every day for a year. With suitcases and a guitar, the troubadours ventured out for a 365-day tour throughout 14 different countries. After So Many Days, is an intimate front row seat to the highs and lows of what it's like for two people to pursue a dream – together. This looks excellent, a brutally honest and humble story about how hard it is to find, and to be, "successful."

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Jim Hanft & Samantha Yonack's doc After So Many Days, from YouTube:

After a decade of making music together, Jim and Sam, a recently married singer/songwriter duo from Los Angeles, were not the conventionally successful band they hoped they’d be. Feeling stuck and anxious about their future, the duo made a spontaneous decision to go "all in," making a pact to play one show every day for a year. With suitcases and a guitar, the troubadours ventured out for a 365-day tour down unexplored roads and onto unexpected stages, and bringing their music to new audiences throughout 14 different countries. After So Many Days, is an intimate front row seat to the highs and lows of what it’s like for two people to pursue a dream, together. After So Many Days is co-directed by the musicians / filmmakers Jim Hanft & Samantha Yonack (of Jim and Sam), both making their first film. Produced by Natalia Anderson, Kyle Weber, Jim Hanft and Samantha Yonack. This first premiered at the Cinetopia and Calgary Film Festivals last year. Gravitas will release Hanft & Yonack's homemade doc After So Many Days direct-to-VOD in the US starting on October 20th this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website.