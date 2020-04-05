Two Tourists Stranded in Trailer for Australian Survival Film 'Outback'

"We're stranded and alone out here in the middle of nowhere…" Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an indie survival thriller titled Outback, which leans more towards horror thriller than adventure drama. Down Under for an adventure-filled vacation to rekindle their romance, a young American couple quickly finds themselves stranded in the unforgiving Australian outback. This is one of those concepts that seems so simple and obvious, you wonder why it hasn't been done before. But of course it has (e.g. Tracks), and yet here we are. Starring Brendan Donoghue, Lauren Lofberg, and Taylor Wiese. This looks horrifying, especially because it's all the dangerous animals that are worse than anything else. The snakes! Watch out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Mike Green's Outback, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Outback tells the terrifying tale of a young couple lost in the wilderness and fighting for survival. Wade and Lisa head to Australia hoping to recharge their failing romance. When their GPS fails, they leave their car and head off on foot to find a new route. As night falls, they must spend the night in the bush without food, water, or weapons, surrounded by snakes, scorpions, and wild dogs. Now, one decision could mean the difference between life… and certain death. Outback is written and directed by Australian filmmaker Mike Green, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts including Kid Power previously. The screenplay is by Green and Brien Kelly. Produced by Mike Green and Julie Kneebone. Lionsgate will release Green's Outback direct-to-DVD/VOD starting on June 9th coming soon this summer. Anyone interested?