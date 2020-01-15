Tye Sheridan in First Trailer for 'The Night Clerk' with Ana de Armas

"This is a fragile boy, and you need to understand that." Saban Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled The Night Clerk, which is arriving in theaters this February despite not premiering at any festivals or elsewhere. While on duty, a young, socially challenged hotel clerk witnesses a murder in one of the rooms but his suspicious actions land him as the lead detective's number one suspect. This is written and directed by an award-winning playwright – Michael Cristofer – making his third feature film, his latest since Original Sin in 2001. Tye Sheridan stars as the hotel clerk Bart Bromley, with a cast including Ana de Armas, John Leguizamo, Helen Hunt, Johnathon Schaech, and Jacque Gray. This reminds me a lot of Bad Times at the El Royale, but doesn't look anywhere near as good as that film. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for Michael Cristofer's The Night Clerk, direct from YouTube:

Hotel night clerk Bart Bromley (Tye Sheridan), a highly intelligent young man on the Autism spectrum, uses secret surveillance cameras to record guests in efforts to improve his social interaction skills. When a woman is murdered during his shift, Bart becomes the prime suspect but can’t reveal his cameras have captured evidence to prove his innocence. As the police investigation closes in, Bart makes a personal connection with a beautiful guest named Andrea (Ana de Armas), but soon realizes he must stop the real murderer before she becomes the next victim. The Night Clerk is both written and directed by award-winning American playwright / actor / filmmaker Michael Cristofer, director of the films Body Shots and Original Sin, and a Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner for his theater work. Produced by Arianne Fraser and David M. Wulf. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will release Cristofer's The Night Clerk in select US theaters starting February 21st, 2020. First impression?