Tyler Posey Locks Himself Away from the Screamers in 'Alone' Trailer

"Find a place to hide, and stay there." Lionsgate has released a trailer for a horror thriller titled Alone, not to be confused with any of the other films also titled Alone, including the one this year (about a kidnapping). This Alone is another pandemic virus thriller mixed with zombie horror. But the zombies in this are called "Screamers". Aidan barricades himself inside his apartment and rations his food. His complex is overrun by infected Screamers, and with the world falling apart into chaos, he is left completely alone fighting for his life. Tyler Posey stars as Aidan, but the full cast includes Donald Sutherland, Robert Ri'chard, Eric Etebari, and Summer Spiro. So he's not entirely alone in this. Doesn't look like anything really worth it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Johnny Martin's Alone, direct from YouTube:

When an outbreak hits, Aidan (Tyler Posey) barricades himself inside his apartment and starts rationing food. His complex is overrun by infected Screamers, and with the world falling apart into chaos, he is left completely alone fighting for his life. Alone is directed by stuntman turned filmmaker Johnny Martin, director of the films Case#13, Vengeance: A Love Story, Hangman, and Delirium previously, and a stunt performer for many years before. The screenplay is written by Matt Naylor. This hasn't premiered at any fests or elsewhere. Lionsgate will debut Martin's Alone direct-to-VOD starting on October 16th in the fall.