UK Studios Reveal a 'Love Cinema' Video To Get You Back to Theaters

Great stories deserve the big screen. Welcome back. Are you ready to go back to the cinema? Movie studios and movie theaters have launched an official campaign called "Love Cinema", a way to celebrate the magic of movies. It's a small marketing campaigned designed to get people back to movie theaters now that they're re-opening after the pandemic shut them down for 5 months. This is entirely a UK-based campaign - so far all of the UK distributors have been posting about it - you can also follow the @LoveCinemaUK account on Twitter. The 94-second video features footage from all kinds of movies, and footage of movie theaters and people in a theater enjoying the big screen experience. There's also a website with more info on how to find open cinemas and nostalgia for movie theaters and details on upcoming releases. Are you not entertained?!

More than ever great stories need a big screen. Cinema is back. Get ready to fall in love with the big screen all over again. The official "Love Cinema" UK website states: "The doors are open, the lights are dimmed and cinema is back! We’ve missed you and are ready to welcome you back to the big screen to enjoy the unique, immersive film experience that only cinemas can provide. Backed by the entire UK cinema industry, our #lovecinema campaign not only reminds everyone of the excitement of the big screen experience, it also offers guidance on the measures put in place to help ensure your safety, as well as that of other cinema-goers and our teams." Maybe it will work? Maybe it won't? It's all about safety anyway - as long as theaters put in the effort to clean and make it a safe space, we can all enjoy movies again. The first major release is Christopher Nolan's Tenet - in theaters next week around the world, and September 4th in the US. Stay safe.