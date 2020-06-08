UK Trailer for French Film 'Don't Look Down' About Learning the Truth

"He said just the words you needed to be happy." Peccadillo Pictures in the UK has released an official UK trailer for a French drama titled Don't Look Down, which already opened in France last year. Don’t Look Down is the latest offering from the French directing duo Olivier Ducastel & Jacques Martineau (Theo & Hugo, Drole De Felix). In a high-rise apartment, a woman and four men gather to share their experiences of a man that they have all been involved with, to their cost. In the main room, they talk, drink, dance, while one by one, each goes next door for a private moment of truth. Starring Geoffrey Couet, Manika Auxire, Simon Frenay, Francois Nambot, and Lawrence Valin. It looks like a conceptual drama attempting to address sexual abuse and how it can happen to anyone. This has a some cool visuals, not sure about the rest.

Here's the full UK trailer (+ French poster) for Ducastel & Martineau's Don't Look Down, on YouTube:

A woman and four men who barely know each other find themselves in an apartment in the sky above Paris. They have all been the victim of the same domineering pervert who is locked in a room. That night, they decided to finish it. In turn, they tell each other memories that bind them to this man and enter the room to confront him. But what happens between the monster and them remains their secret. Don't Look Down, originally known as Haut Perchés in French, is both co-written & co-directed by French filmmakers Olivier Ducastel & Jacques Martineau, both directors of the films Jeanne and the Perfect Guy, The Adventures of Felix, My Life on Ice, Côte d'Azur, Born in 68, Family Tree, and Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo previously. This already opened in France last summer, but hasn't shown anywhere else. Peccadillo Pics has also just released Ducastel & Martineau's Don't Look Down on VOD in the UK. No US release is announced.