UK Trailer for German Coming-of-Age Sexual Awakening Film 'Cocoon'

"Imagine if it were like that with everything that's beautiful. One minute it's there. And then it's gone." Peccadillo Pics in the UK has released a UK trailer for the German coming-of-age / sexual awakening drama Cocoon, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Kreuzberg is Nora's microcosm. The silent observer, she's always tagging along: at parties, at school, at the pool, on rooftops. Nora drifts around the monotonous housing blocks with her big sister and her friends… But Nora has her own way of looking at the world, and when she meets Romy, she realizes why. There is music in the air, Nora's body is changing, and caterpillars are spinning cocoons. A "true depiction of the trials and triumphs of female adolescence, Cocoon is a raw and honest coming-of-age tale that every woman can relate to." The film features Lena Urzendowsky, Jella Haase, and Lena Klenke. Looks like a very vibrant, alluring indie gem from Berlin.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Leonie Krippendorff's Cocoon, from Peccadillo's YouTube:

In the heat of a shimmering Berlin summer, Nora (Lena Urzendowsky) spends her days as a third wheel to her older sister Jule and her best friend Aylin. They think and talk only of boys and of how to keep thin, whilst wandering the vibrant city streets taking selfies and juvenile videos. But when Nora meets the older student Romy, a friendship blossoms and Nora falls fast in love for the first time. As the hottest summer on record comes to a close, things will never be the same - the butterfly has finally emerged from her cocoon. Cocoon, originally known as Kokon in German, is both written and directed by German filmmaker Leonie Krippendorff, her second feature film after directing Looping previously, and writing a few other scripts. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Peccadillo Pics will release Krippendorff's Cocoon in the UK in cinemas + streaming starting on December 4th this fall. Visit the film's UK website.