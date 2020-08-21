UK Trailer for Lucy Brydon's 'Body of Water' About a Mum & Daughter

"I have this picture of how perfect it was gonna be when I got out…" Verve Pictures has released an official UK trailer for an acclaimed indie drama titled Body of Water, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Lucy Brydon. The film is described as a "powerful debut feature" that "sensitively explores the impact of an eating disorder on a family." A co-production with Film London, BFI, BBC Films, Lions Den Films Bright Shadow Films and Boudica Films, Body of Water tells the story of a renowned war photographer named Stephanie who attempts to reconnect with her family following a long battle with chronic anorexia. Starring Sian Brooke, Amanda Burton, Kazia Pelka, Fabienne Piolini-Castle, plus Nick Blood. An early fest review say this "intimate, performance-driven drama confronts uncomfortable truths about a condition which inflicts physical, emotional and mental damage on both sufferers and their families." Looks terrific.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Lucy Brydon's Body of Water, direct from YouTube:

Having just completed another round of treatment for chronic anorexia, acclaimed war photographer Stephanie (Sian Brooke) begins working hard to reconnect with her family. Her mother Susan (Amanda Burton) is supportive but preoccupied by her forthcoming wedding to Annette (Kazia Pelka). Meanwhile Stephanie’s teenage daughter, competitive swimmer Pearl (Fabienne Piolini-Castle), is angry and full of resentment, refusing to give her mother a second chance. Stephanie will need all her strength to keep her head above water. Body of Water, formerly known as Sick(er), is written and directed by British filmmaker Lucy Brydon, making her feature directorial debut after one short film previously. This initially premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year. Verve Pictures will release Brydon's Body of Water in select UK cinemas + on VOD (UK only) starting on October 16th coming up this fall. Anyone interested in this?