UK Trailer for 'The Three Kings' Doc About Scottish Football Managers

"He made you believe you were something special." Lorton Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for an indie sports documentary titled The Three Kings, directed by Jonny Owen, from the Oscar winning producer of Senna & Diego Maradona. Not to be confused with the David O. Russell film Three Kings set during the Gulf War, or the strange comedy film The Three Kings, this is a documentary about football – er, about soccer. The Three Kings is the definitive doc film portrait of three men who were born in the central lowlands of Scotland within 30 miles of each other – and went on to change the history of football: Matt Busby, Bill Shankly, and Jock Stein. Described as "a look back at the men who made football what it is today." The incredible story of how three men from Scotland grew up to become lifelong friends and three of the most influential men in football history managing famous teams - Manchester United, Liverpool and Celtic. For anyone who loves soccer, this looks like a must watch doc about a key moment in sports history.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Jonny Owen's The Three Kings, direct from YouTube:

The incredible story of how three men born in the central lowlands of Scotland within 30 miles of each other, grew up to become lifelong friends and three of the most influential men in football history. Matt Busby, Bill Shankly, and Jock Stein lead their clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool and Celtic – from the doldrums to achieve unimaginable success, captivating millions of fans and becoming three of the most famous sporting institutions on the planet. Featuring stunning archival footage from their greatest victories, this story is about more than three men. It is about "The Three Kings" - the makers of modern football. The Three Kings is directed by Welsh sports doc producer / filmmaker Jonny Owen, director of the doc films I Believe in Miracles and Don't Take me Home previously, as well as TV work. Lorton Ent. will debut Owen's The Three Kings in UK cinemas starting November 1st, then release on VOD / DVD starting November 16th this fall. No US release has been set yet. For more info, visit the film's official UK website.