Unconventional Cancer Treatment - 'Power of Movement' Doc Trailer

"It's really about global healing - not just benefiting you scientifically, physically…" Freestyle Digital has debuted a trailer for an indie documentary titled The Power of Movement, which is launching on VOD this month for those curious to learn more. This sounds totally kooky and absurd as a healing technique, and it is, but it also isn't. The underlying concerns – that we lack physical activity and movement to sustain healthy bodies – is accurate and legit, but we all know dance isn't going to cure cancer. The film, profiling Dr. Niraj Mehta, is described as a "fun doc that spotlights a Bollywood choreographer who also happens to be an oncologist, who uses his dance therapy to treat patients." I'm glad it is such a lighthearted and fun film, because taking this too seriously would just make everyone's eyes roll. But dance is wonderful! And we all need to dance more anymore. Maybe there really is some power in movement? Only one way to find out…

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Aaron M. Abelto's doc The Power of Movement, from YouTube:

In the world today, cancer has become the leading cause of death among individuals. Because there are boundless types of this disease, cancer is becoming a difficult task to track. The Power of Movement is centered around Dr. Niraj Mehta. Dr. Mehta is a radiation oncologist and a choreographer that brings us on his journey as he embarks on healing cancer through movement. He started Making Moves Universal a couple years ago to help promote his message to the world. His movement programs have helped in the healing process with his past and present patients. The movement programs that he designed have helped the individuals who suffer from the disease and the aftermath that comes with the mental and the physical aspects attributed to cancer. This full-length feature encompasses the Bollywood musical background and the teachings of East Indian culture with western fusion in order to bring awareness to cancer. The Power of Movement is directed by American filmmaker Aaron M. Abelto, making his first doc after the feature film I Before Thee previously, as well as editing work and other video projects. Freestyle DM will release The Power of Movement doc direct-to-VOD in the US starting on November 17th this fall. So - who's curious?