US Trailer for Adaptation of 'Measure for Measure' with Hugo Weaving

"There are times vengeance is all we have." Goldwyn Films has released an official US trailer for film titled Measure for Measure, a contemporary update of Shakespeare's play of the same name. This premiered last year at the Melbourne and Busan Film Festivals. An unlikely love ignites between a modern Muslim girl and a local musician amongst the background of racial tension, amphetamines and gang culture in the city's notorious housing estate. Inspired by the play and influenced by the gritty realism of films like Amores Perros, the social conscience of Fish Tank, and dynamic aesthetic of Un Prophete, Measure for Measure questions the notion of justice, the ability for redemption, and examines the idea that "we can never escape our true nature or where we are from despite our attempts." The film stars Daniel Henshall, Harrison Gilbertson, Megan Smart, Mark Leonard Winter, and the great Hugo Weaving. Looks damn good.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Paul Ireland's Measure for Measure, from YouTube:

Adapted from Shakespeare's play, the film follows the love affair between a modern Muslim girl (Megan Smart) and a local musician against the background of racial tension and gang culture in the city's notorious housing estate. Measure for Measure is also a raw study of the most basic and yet most complex of our emotions - love… how we react when we find it, and how far we would go to keep it. Measure for Measure is directed by Scottish actor-filmmaker Paul Ireland, his second feature after directing Pawno previously. The screenplay is written by Damian Hill and Paul Ireland. Adapted from William Shakespeare's play of the same name. This first premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival last year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Measure for Measure direct-to-VOD starting on September 4th coming soon. Look any good?