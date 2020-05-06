US Trailer for Award-Winning Drama 'Alice' Starring Emilie Piponnier

"I'd like to know how much you charge." Monument Releasing has debuted a new US trailer for an indie French drama titled simply Alice, marking the feature debut of writer / director Josephine Mackerras. The film won the Grand Jury Award top prize at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other festivals all over the world. French actress Emilie Piponnier stars as the titular Alice. After discovering that her husband's addiction to escorts has left their family penniless, she finds herself drawn into the world of high-end prostitution as a means of caring for herself and her child. Also stars Martin Swabey, Chloe Boreham, & Juliette Tresanini. This looks strikingly provocative, and seriously compelling, challenging audiences to rethink their prejudices in order to understand motivations and identify in a whole new light.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Josephine Mackerras' Alice, direct from YouTube:

She did everything right, until it all went wrong. When her husband steals her money and abandons her and her son, Alice finds herself broke, desperate, and on the verge of losing her house. With time running out, she realizes that the only way to make good money fast is to become a prostitute. Alice is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Josephine Mackerras, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. It's also produced by Josephine Mackerras. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, where it won the Grand Jury Award top prize; it also played at the RiverRun, Seattle, Edinburgh, Melbourne, and Nashville Film Festivals. Monument Releasing will release Mackerras' Alice in virtual cinemas starting on May 15th this month. For more info, visit their official website. Who's curious?