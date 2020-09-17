US Trailer for Mark Webber's Magical Fantasy 'The Place of No Words'

"Am I dreaming?" "I see the whole world in your eyes." Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie feature titled The Place of No Words, made by actor / filmmaker Mark Webber, which first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. This deeply personal film stars real-life couple Mark Webber and Teresa Palmer, and their son Bodhi Palmer. The film explores the unanswerable question "where do we go when we die?" posed by three-year-old Bohdi and takes them on an imaginative adventure that explores how we cope with dying, and the love, laughter, and pain we can find within it. The original title of this was Freeka Reeka Sheeka Deeka and the Big Battle in the Forest, which is kind of awesome, but it makes sense for them to choose something different. Also starring Eric Christian Olsen, Nicole Elizabeth Berger, Anna Schafer, Phoebe Tonkin, and Sarah Wright. I've been looking forward to this since we featured a promo trailer last year, and I'm glad we'll all be able to watch it on VOD coming soon. Take a closer look.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Mark Webber's The Place of No Words, from YouTube:

"Where do we go when we die?" It is this simple, but unanswerable question from a precocious three-year old that kicks off an epic journey as the small lad leads his family on an imaginative adventure through fantastic lands filled with mythic creatures. Told through the eyes of both the father (Mark Webber), who is battling a terminal illness, and also his young son (Bodhi Palmer), The Place Of No Words story moves seamlessly between the world as we know it and a shared fantasy, exploring the laughter and pain, fear and wonder that people experience as they confront and cope with death. The Place of No Words is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Mark Webber, director of the films Explicit Ills, The End of Love, The Ever After, and Flesh and Blood previously. The film originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also screened at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy. Gravitas Ventures will finally debut Webber's The Place of No Words in select theaters + on VOD starting October 23rd. Who's down?