US Trailer for Mystical Swedish Film 'Ghabe' About a Syrian Refugee

"Why do we hurry so much through life when it's moments like this that are worth remembering…" GVN has debuted an official trailer for a mystical, alluring Swedish romantic drama titled Ghabe, by filmmaker Markus Castro. The film premiered at festivals last year, and arrives on VOD later this month. Two Syrian refugees are housed in a cabin deep in the Swedish forest while waiting on residence permit. Monir begins to explore the grand mysterious forests surrounding the cabin. Their powerful presence lures him deeper, confronting him with his traumatic memories of the war. It's here he meets Moa, a young Swedish woman escaping the demands of modern society over the summer. Their curiosity brings them together, protected by the infinite patience of nature. But hidden fears and prejudices cause the summer to slowly slide toward a devastating end. Starring Adel Darwish, Nathalié Williamsdotter, Ahmad Fadel. Have a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Markus Castro's Ghabe, direct from YouTube:

A Syrian refugee explores the mystical Swedish forests and his own traumatic memories of the war, while battling the local racism and ignoring his over protective cousin, warning him not to endanger his application for residence permit because he is falling in love with a local woman only to find out how deep the racism really goes. Ghabe is written and directed by Swedish filmmaker / visual storyteller Markus Johnson Castro, making his feature directorial debut with this project. Produced by Jenny Johansson and Andrew Thompson. This premiered at the Chain NYC Film Festival and Golden Door Film Festival last year. GVN Releasing will release Castro's Ghabe in select US theaters on October 16th, then on VOD starting October 20th this month. For more info, head to the film's official website. Who's intrigued by this one?