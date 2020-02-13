US Trailer for 'Personal History of David Copperfield' with Dev Patel

"This narrative is far more than mere fiction…" Searchlight Pictures has revealed an official US trailer for the film The Personal History of David Copperfield, the latest feature made by acclaimed UK satirist Armando Iannucci (of In the Loop, The Death of Stalin). This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and London Film Festival last fall to quite a bit of acclaim and great reviews from many different critics. An avid Charles Dickens fan, Iannucci adapts his story along with frequent collaborator Simon Blackwell, employing his comedic mastery and vivid characterizations to bring to life one of Dickens' most cherished characters in The Personal History of David Copperfield. Set in Victorian England, the film follows Dev Patel playing Copperfield as he encounters all kinds of odd characters throughout his life. Also starring Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, and Paul Whitehouse. I am very much looking forward to seeing this! Seems like perfect timing for it to arrive in US theaters this May. Give it another look below.

Official US trailer for Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield, on YouTube:

You can still watch the original UK trailer for The Personal History of David Copperfield here, to see more.

From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield (Dev Patel) is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David sets out to be a writer, in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status, the story of his life is the most seductive tale of all. The Personal History of David Copperfield is directed by acclaimed Scottish satirist/filmmaker Armando Iannucci, of the films In the Loop and The Death of Stalin previously, as well as work on TV series "I'm Alan Partridge", "The Thick of It" and "Veep". The screenplay is written by Simon Blackwell and Armando Iannucci, adapted from Charles Dickens' novel. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, and also played at the London Film Festival last fall. Iannucci's film opened first in the UK earlier in January this year. Searchlight Pictures will release David Copperfield in select US theaters starting on May 8th, 2020 this summer. Looking good enough to watch?