US Trailer for Philly Drama 'Brothers by Blood' with Joel Kinnaman

"The Italians have been around for like, what, 100 years? And you want to go to war?" Vertical Ent. has revealed a brand new trailer for the film titled Brothers by Blood, which is the official US title for release here. This also goes by the names Sons of Philadelphia or The Sound of Philadelphia, and we posted the original French trailer a few weeks ago (which used the title Sons of Philadelphia). Adapted from the book "Brotherly Love" by Pete Dexter, the film is a tale of family, friendships and betrayal in the violent world of the Philadelphia mob. Focusing on two brothers, one adopted, who grew into different people. They get into big trouble with the Italian mafia. The cast is the most exciting part: Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Kinnaman, Maika Monroe, Ryan Philippe, and Paul Schneider. This is a better trailer than the first one - setting up the mob war. This is currently set for release in January including VOD. Take a look below.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Jérémie Guez's Brothers by Blood, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first French trailer for Guez's Sons of Philadelphia here, to see more footage.

Philadelphia, PA. Thirty years ago, Michael's family took in Peter after his father's death, under opaque circumstances. Today, Peter & Michael are two little thugs with opposing temperaments. One is as violent and exuberant as the other is taciturn. But when Michael is designated as "embarrassing" by the Italian mafia, the family's troubled past resurfaces… Sons of Philadelphia, also known as Brothers by Blood and/or The Sound of Philadelphia, is directed by French writer / filmmaker Jérémie Guez, director of the film A Bluebird in My Heart previously, as well as the writer on many other scripts. The screenplay is also written by Jérémie Guez, adapted from Pete Dexter's novel "Brotherly Love". This initially premiered at the Deauville American Film Festival in France earlier this year. Vertical will release Guez's Brothers by Blood in select theaters + on VOD starting on January 22nd, 2021 this winter. Anyone looking forward to this?