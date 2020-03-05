US Trailer for Rousing Armenian Revolution Doc Film 'I Am Not Alone'

"I've taken my step, now take your step." Avalanche Ent. has released an official trailer for a documentary titled I Am Not Alone, which originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It also played at Doc NYC and AFI Fest in the fall. The doc film is about the Armenian revolution of 2018. The movement begins hopelessly, with activist Nikol Pashinyan and just a handful of supporters — including a stray dog — setting out on a 14-day march from one side of the country to the capital of Yerevan. Step by step, the marchers begin to capture the hearts and minds of the Armenian public. Within a few weeks, the country erupts in a spectacular revolution, as millions of citizens take to the streets, across their neighborhoods, and stage some of the most creative, powerful, and surprising acts of civil disobedience in modern history. This incredible political drama presents an emotional & inspiring roadmap for how a true democratic movement can achieve profound change against all odds. Finally some real optimism and hope for a better tomorrow.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Garin Hovannisian's doc I Am Not Alone, direct from YouTube:

On Easter 2018, a man put on a backpack and went live on Facebook to announce that he was beginning a walk across Armenia. His mission: to inspire a velvet revolution — and topple the corrupt regime that enjoys absolute power in his post-soviet nation. With total access to all key players, I Am Not Alone tells the miraculous true story of what happens in the next 40 days. Hovannisian's gripping documentary deftly follows the efforts led by journalist, politician, and activist Nikol Pashinyan to prevent the election of the country's president, Serzh Sargsyan, as the new prime minister — a move that would essentially put Sargsyan in control of Armenia for life, making him a de facto dictator. I Am Not Alone is directed by Armenian filmmaker Garin Hovannisian, director of the feature film 1915 previously, as well as Truth to Power and TV mini-series "The Moment". This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Avalanche Ent. will debut I Am Not Alone in select US theaters on April 10th. For details, head to the official website.