Val Kilmer & Jake Busey in Trailer for Western 'A Soldier's Revenge'

"Afer all these years, after everything we've done…!" Saddle up, folks! Well Go USA has revealed an official trailer for a western action thriller titled A Soldier's Revenge, the latest feature from veteran producer / filmmaker Michael Feifer. Formerly known as Soldier's Heart, the film is about a Civil War soldier-turned-bounty-hunter living out his days on whiskey. Two kids show up and request his help to find their missing mother, so Frank must finally face his past in order to take down the notorious Major Briggs, with whom he has a score all his own to settle. Starring Neal Bledsoe, Rob Mayes, AnnaLynne McCord, Val Kilmer, Jake Busey, Michael Bowen, Jay Pickett, Michael Welch, and James Russo. Just like all those old movies where the big name actor is barely in it, and the rest of the movie looks boring as hell. Lock 'n load.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Feifer's A Soldier's Revenge, direct from YouTube:

Haunted by wartime horrors, Civil War soldier-turned-bounty-hunter Frank Connor (Bledsoe) spends his time post-war polishing off two things: whiskey and fugitives. When two desperate children arrive on his doorstep and enlist his help to find their missing mother (McCord), Frank must face his past in order to take down the notorious Major Briggs, with whom he has a score all his own to settle. A Soldier's Revenge, formerly known as Soldier's Heart, is both written & directed by American producer / filmmaker Michael Feifer, director of numerous films including Dracula's Guest, Soda Springs, Deadly Daycare, Saving My Baby, Dangerous Matrimony, The Work Wife, Psycho Nurse, Deviant Love, 12 Pups of Christmas, and My Daughter's Psycho Friend previously. It's produced by Peter Sherayko and Michael Feifer. Well Go USA will debut Feifer's A Soldier's Revenge direct-to-DVD / VOD starting June 16th this summer. Anyone into this?