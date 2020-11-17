Vanessa Kirby & Shia LaBeouf in 'Pieces of a Woman' Official Trailer

"You have to face this!" Netflix has unveiled a spectacular trailer for a film titled Pieces of a Woman, which premiered to awards and great acclaimed at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. Pieces of a Woman is the latest film made by Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó (of White God, Jupiter's Moon) modeled around the Blue Valentine concept of authentically capturing the challenging stages of grief and frustration that follow a great tragedy in a relationship. Vanessa Kirby stars a grieving woman who embarks on an emotional journey after the loss of her baby. Shia LaBeouf plays her husband, and the cast includes Ellen Burstyn, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, and Jimmie Fails. This is one of the best films I've seen this year - I wrote a rave review out of Venice, calling it "vividly cinematic" and masterful. It's filled with complex emotions and genuine feelings of heartbreak and sadness. And this trailer captures that beauty in a really astounding way. A must watch trailer for a must watch film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kornél Mundruczó's Pieces of a Woman, from Netflix's YouTube:

Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate grief while working through fractious relationships with Sean and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court. Pieces of a Woman is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live with her loss. Pieces of a Woman is directed by acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, of the films This I Wish and Nothing More, Pleasant Days, Johanna, Delta, Tender Son, White God, and Jupiter's Moon previously. The screenplay is written by Kata Wéber. Executive produced by Martin Scorsese. This recently premiered at both the Venice & Toronto Film Festivals this year (read our review). Netflix will debut Mundruczó's Pieces of a Woman in select theaters initially on December 30th, then it will be available streaming on Netflix starting January 7th, 2021 early next year. First impression?