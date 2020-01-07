Varun Saranga & Eli Batalion Build in App in 'Appiness' Comedy Trailer

"I don't understand your hip hop numbers!" Gravitas Ventures has released a final trailer for indie comedy Appiness, which is arriving on VOD this month. The film is the directorial debut of a Canadian composer-actor-writer named Eli Batalion, who also stars in & produces this in addition to writing & directing. When Eric and Raj, old high school buds, try to build the next great app and become billionaires - they don't. Their app is called "Connect2U" but this seems to be more of a goofy comedy about how making an app isn't such a good idea. Starring Eli Batalion, Varun Saranga, Amber Goldfarb, Mike Paterson, Susan Bain, Kathleen Stavert, and Derek Johns. No surprise, this doesn't seem like it's really worth anyone's time.

Here's the final US trailer (+ intl. trailer / poster) for Eli Batalion's Appiness, from Gravitas' YouTube:

When Eric Newman, a shy corporate professional on the cusp of his 30's, gets laid off out of the blue, a chance meeting with his long-lost techie buddy Raj Patel leads to scheming on startup billionaire dreams. With the help of a grassroots team led by the multi-talented Jeanine Genet, Eric and Raj may just be on the road to riches, freedom and finding their true calling. But what starts off promising soon turns into a slippery slope of growing sacrifices, leading them to not just question what they should really be doing with their lives, but also, like, how long they have left to live. Appiness is written, directed and produced by Canadian actor-filmmaker Eli Batalion, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This originally premiered in 2018. Gravitas will release Batalion's Appiness direct-to-VOD on January 28th. Interested?