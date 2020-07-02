Venture into Deep Space in Trailer for IMAX's 'Asteroid Hunters' Film

"Finding asteroids before they find us is critical." IMAX has unveiled an official trailer for a short doc film titled Asteroid Hunters, premiering in the giant format cinemas in October later this fall (hopefully once they have safely re-opened). The film is formerly known as IMAX: Asteroid Impact 3D, which hints that this was originally about what would happen if an asteroid did impact. But the focus now is on the people and technology from around the world to track and assess asteroids. "Witness the latest in planetary defense and how science, ingenuity and determination combine to explore the world's most preventable natural disaster." The IMAX film is narrated by Daisy Ridley, and examines the background of asteroids: where they come from, the risk they pose our planet, and what we can do about the threat of an asteroid impact. Maybe we can send Armageddon's oil rig crew up there? Ha. Love the visuals in this, it all looks so stunning.

Here's the official trailer for W.D. Hogan's short doc IMAX film Asteroid Hunters, direct from YouTube:

Venture into deep space for a fascinating look at asteroids, their cosmic origins and the potential threat they pose to our world. Written and produced by Phil Groves, produced by Jini Durr and directed by W.D. Hogan, Asteroid Hunters introduces asteroid scientists – the best line of defense between Earth and an asteroid's destructive path – and reveals the cutting-edge tools and techniques they use to detect and track asteroids, and the technology that may one day protect our planet. The effects of an asteroid impact could be entirely catastrophic and while the current probability of an event in our lifetime is low, the potential consequences make the study of asteroids an incredibly important area of scientific research. Asteroid Hunters, formerly known as IMAX: Asteroid Impact 3D, is directed by American filmmaker W.D. Hogan, director of the movies Soldier of God and Independence Daysaster, as well as lots of TV work previously. It's produced by Jini Durr and Phil Groves, and also Thiago Da Costa in Brazil. IMAX will premiere Hogan's Asteroid Hunters in available IMAX cinemas starting October 8th, 2020 in the fall. Who wants to watch?