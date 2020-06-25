Video Games Throwback 'Max Reload & The Nether Blasters' Trailer

"What would happen if the game went mobile?" Another retro video game fantasy adventure! Max Reload & The Nether Blasters is the creation of filmmakers Scott Conditt & Jeremy Tremp, and it's debuting sometime later this year. A small town video game store clerk must go from zero to hero after accidentally unleashing the forces of evil from a cursed Colecovision game… It's up to Max and his best friends Reggie and Lizalong with old-school gaming gurus Eugene Wylder and Barton Grabowski ​to figure out how to beat the dark forces of The Nether before it's GAME OVER for humanity. Ha ha. Sounds fun, doesn't it? Starring Tom Plumley, Joey Morgan, Hassie Harrison, Greg Grunberg, and Joseph Reitman. And it also features Kevin Smith, Lin Shaye, Martin Kove, and voice talent by Wil Wheaton. Max Reload & The Nether Blasters is a "love letter to gaming, retro nostalgia and the wonderfully ridiculous plotlines of 1980s adventure-cinema." As cheesy as this looks, I appreciate the creativity and the nerdiness. Might be retro fun.

First trailer (+ poster) for Conditt & Tremp's Max Reload and The Nether Blasters, on YouTube:

A small town video game store clerk must go from zero to hero after accidentally unleashing the forces of evil from a cursed Colecovision game… Max Jenkins' (Tom Plumley) gaming fantasies collides with reality when a legendary "lost" installment of the Nether Game series appears on the store counter of his workplace, Fallout Games. Unbeknownst to Max, the game bears a "Curse of The Ages", and in playing it, he has just unlocked the Nether, an ancient malevolent force of evil from the cartridge, upon his small hometown. Along with a mysterious masked man and his two best friends, Liz and Reggie, Max must figure out how to beat the Nether at it's own game before it's Game Over for humanity. Max Reload and The Nether Blasters is directed by filmmakers Scott Conditt & Jeremy Tremp, both making their feature directorial debut after a few shorts and the doc film Game Jam the Movie previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Conditt, from a story by Jeremy Tremp. This hasn't premireed at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. No official release is set yet - stay tuned. For more details, visit the film's official website.