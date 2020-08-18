Vince Vaughn is a Crazed Principal in Trailer for Comedy 'The Binge'

"To our first sip of alcohol." Hulu has released the first official trailer for a comedy called The Binge, from filmmaker Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer). The concept basically takes the premise of The Purge, but changes it into a comedy about alcohol. Set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, the only day anyone can participate in the "fun" is on The Binge day. Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, and Eduardo Franco star as Griffin, Hags, and Andrew, three high school seniors who are trying to get to the best party in town where all their dreams will come true. Hopefully. As long as they can avoid their crazed principal, played by Vince Vaughn. This is one of those ridiculous-in-every-way party comedies that Hollywood still loves to make, but this one is going straight to Hulu. Probably best since it looks bad. A bit too wild & crazy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeremy Garelick's The Binge, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

In the not so distant future all drinking and drugs have been made completely illegal by the government… except for one night a year. High school seniors, Griffin, Hags and Andrew make a pilgrimage to get to the best party in town where all their dreams will come true… Sure they will have to avoid their crazed principal (Vince Vaughn), violent siblings and the wild animals roaming the streets, but that’s all part of the fun! Their friendship will be tested, love live's will be rattled and their brains completely scrambled. One thing is for sure, no one's life is EVER the same after participating in The Binge! The Binge is directed by American filmmaker Jeremy Garelick, making his second feature film after directing The Wedding Ringer previously, as well as lots of production work before. The screenplay is written by Jordan VanDina. Hulu will debut Garelick's The Binge streaming exclusively starting August 28th this month. Who's down?