Vinnie Jones & Ron Perlman in Trailer for Crime Thriller 'The Big Ugly'

"I'm not leaving ’till I find her." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for a crime thriller titled The Big Ugly, the latest from American filmmaker Scott Wiper (A Better Way to Die, The Condemned). This revenge film is about a career criminal named Neeyln, who travels to West Virginia from London alongside his boss in order to strike a deal with an American oilman. But once the initial joy subsides, Neeyln is upset to discover that his girlfriend has mysteriously vanished. When he tries to figure out what happened to her, "it become clear that the people he originally thought were his business associates might have more to hide than originally believed." The film stars Vinnie Jones, Ron Perlman, Malcolm McDowell, Nicholas Braun, and Leven Rambin. Looks solid - more of an intense character study than just an action thriller.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Wiper's The Big Ugly, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Neeyln (Vinnie Jones) has always been the loyal enforcer for crime boss Harris (Malcolm McDowell) back in London, taking care of problems and people that disrupt his illicit business. When Harris strikes a deal with an old friend – American oilman Preston (Ron Perlman) – they find themselves in the wild hills of West Virginia. Contracts are soon signed and the whiskey flows in celebration, but overnight Neelyn’s girlfriend disappears, last seen with Preston’s wayward son Junior. Lines are drawn between family and friends, but nothing will stop Neelyn from getting answers — and retribution. The Big Ugly is directed by American writer / filmmaker Scott Wiper, director of the films Captain Jack, A Better Way to Die, and The Condemned previously. The screenplay is also by Scott Wiper, based on a story by Scott Wiper & Paul Tarantino. Vertical Ent. will release Wiper's The Big Ugly direct-to-VOD starting on July 31st this summer.