Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Trailer

"Every colored man in the world got to do his part!" "And tell the white man just what he can do." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a 1920s blues movie from filmmaker George C. Wolfe (Nights in Rodanthe, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks). This is also the very last film starring Chadwick Boseman, who passed away this year. Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson's play of the same name. Viola Davis stars as "Mama Blues", also known as Ma Rainey, and Boseman co-stars as her ambitious horn player Levee. The excellent cast also includes Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown, and Taylour Paige. This looks tremendous, not only with tons of exceptional music but also a handful of superb performances that will make this a lively, exciting film to enjoy this fall.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for George C. Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, from YouTube:

Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), her ambitious horn player (Chadwick Boseman), and the white management determined to control the legendary "Mother of the Blues." Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is directed by Emmy-nominated American filmmaker George C. Wolfe, director of the films Nights in Rodanthe and You're Not You previously, as well as lots of TV work including The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. The screenplay is written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson; based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play of the same name - first performance in 1982. Produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black. Netflix releases Wolfe's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in select theaters in November, then debuts streaming starting on December 18th this fall. First impression? Who's down?