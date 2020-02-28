Virginie Efira & Omar Sy in Festival Trailer for Anne Fontaine's 'Police'

"Why us? It's not our job." Studiocanal France has unveiled the first trailer for a new film titled Police, also going under the title Night Shift, the latest from French filmmaker Anne Fontaine (Coco Before Chanel, Gemma Bovery, The Innocents). This just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this week, and is opening in France in April, but still has no other dates set yet. Virginie, Erik, and Aristide are police officers in Paris. All three try to keep their personal & emotional lives together while dealing with daily incidents of violence in homes and on the streets. One night, they are given an unusual mission: drive a migrant to the airport for unspecified reasons. Along the way to the airport they make an unexpected decision. Starring Omar Sy, Virginie Efira, Grégory Gadebois, and Payman Maadi. An intriguing French drama to watch out for.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Anne Fontaine's Police (aka Night Shift), from Berlinale's YouTube:

Three police officers assigned an unusual mission to drive an illegal migrant to the airport discover that the man will be sentenced to death if he is sent back to his country. Faced with an unbearable dilemma, they start to question their mission. Police, also known as Night Shift, is directed by veteran French actor / filmmaker Anne Fontaine, director of many films including Augustin, How I Killed My Father, Oh La La!, The Girl from Monaco, Coco Before Chanel, Adore, Gemma Bovery, The Innocents, Reinventing Marvin, and White As Snow previously. The screenplay is written by Claire Barré and Anne Fontaine; adapted from Hugo Boris' novel of the same name. It's produced by Philippe Carcassonne and Jean-Louis Livi. This just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival recently. The film is already set to open in France starting April 1st coming up soon. No other international release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. First impression?