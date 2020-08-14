Virginie Efira & Sandra Hüller in New US Trailer for Indie Drama 'Sibyl'

"Stop analyzing her. You can't even analyze yourself." Music Box Films has released an official US trailer for the French drama Sibyl, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. This complex, "sly, sultry character study from filmmaker Justine Triet" is about a jaded psychotherapist named Sibyl, who decides to return to her first passion of becoming a writer. But it's much more than that. She ends up being convinced by a patient of hers, a famous actress, to go to the tropical set of the film she's shooting and help her deal with emotional problems being stirred up by a passionate affair. The actress is sleeping with her co-star, Igor, who happens to be married to the film's director. However, as Sibyl drifts away from therapy, she realizes the actress is great inspiration for her next book. Starring Virginie Efira, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Gaspard Ulliel, Sandra Hüller, Laure Calamy, Niels Schneider, Paul Hamy, and Arthur Harari. After a festival run and European release last year, the film debuts in "virtual cinemas" in the US in the fall.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Justine Triet's Sibyl, direct from YouTube:

Sibyl follows a psychotherapist (Virginie Efira) who decides to quit her practice and return to writing books instead. As Sibyl starts dropping patients, she begins to struggle with excess time and a lack of inspiration--until she gets a call from Margot (Adèle Exarchopoulos), a young actress wrapped up in a dramatic affair with her costar, Igor (Gaspard Ulliel), who happens to be married to the film's director (Sandra Hüller). Becoming further enmeshed in Margot's life, Sibyl starts to blur past and present, fiction with reality, and the personal with the professional as she begins to use Margot's life as source material for her novel. Sibyl is directed by French filmmaker Justine Triet, director of the films Age of Panic and In Bed with Victoria previously. The screenplay is written by Arthur Harari and Justine Triet, with David H. Pickering writing the English dialogue. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Music Box Films will release Triet's Sibyl in "virtual cinemas" & select theaters starting September 11th coming soon.