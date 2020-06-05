Wacky Sci-Fi Satire 'Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway' Trailer

"A brain-melting experience." What the hell is this?! A new trailer has debuted for a wacky comedy titled Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway, self-described as a "sci-fi political satire" made by Spanish filmmaker Miguel Llansó. This initially premiered at numerous genre festivals last year including Fantasia, Neuchâtel, Strasbourg, Sitges, and a few others. Set in the year 2035, the film follows a couple of bumbling CIA agents that are tasked with the mission of destroying a computer virus called "Soviet Union". They enter the system using VR but the mission turns into a trap. It was shot in Ethiopia, Estonia, Latvia and Spain. Starring Daniel Tadesse, Guillermo Llansó, Agustín Mateo, Gerda-Annette Allikas, and Solomon Tashe. This joins the hall of fame of long, funny titles for films along with The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot. As for the film, it definitely looks wacky but also entirely unique. Might be good genre fun.

Here's the official trailer for Miguel Llansó's Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway, on YouTube:

The year is 2035, and Special Agent D.T. Gagano (Daniel Tadesse) dreams of leaving the CIA to open a business with his wife Malin. Before he can hand in his resignation, however, a strange cyber virus attacks Psychobook, the CIA's operating system, forcing Gagano to enter cyberspace via virtual reality to combat the threat. Before long, however, the virus starts to reach out into the real world, destabilising the fragile socio-political order for its own ends, and Gagano, trapped in the VR world, must find a way out before it's too late. Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway is both written and directed by Spanish producer / filmmaker Miguel Llansó, director of the film Crumbs previously, plus a few shorts and other production work. This premiered at the Fantasia and Neuchâtel Fantastic Film Festivals last year. Llansó's Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway was released direct-to-VOD on June 1st this summer. Who wants to watch?