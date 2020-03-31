Wacky Trailer for Experimental Love Story 'She's Allergic To Cats' Film

"I can train you to be a true groomer." Whoaaaaa what is this?! An official trailer has arrived online for a film titled She's Allergic To Cats, a strange, experimental, fever dream love story that has been lost since 2016. This originally premiered back in 2016 at the Fantasia Film Festival (read the story about that wild premiere) but hasn't shown up anywhere since. Until now. It's getting a VOD release (on iTunes/Amazon) next month, almost four years after its initial debut. The film is about a dog groomer in LA who pursues the woman of his dreams. It "has something for everyone. From cats taking on the roles from Carrie, dogs being bathed in slow-motion, beats to bop to, and a loveable underdog to root for." And it sounds / looks wacky. "Boundaries between reality, fantasy, art, romantic-comedy and horror collide in an explosion of distorted video art and psychological insanity." Starring Mike Pinkney & Sonja Kinski, with Veronika Dash & Flula Borg. There's no other way to describe it, you just have to watch and see this footage yourself. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Reich's She's Allergic To Cats, direct from YouTube:

A dog groomer in Hollywood aspires to be more than a dog groomer in Hollywood. Michael Pinkney is a man struggling with his lower income lifestyle in the shadow of the film industry. His job is degrading, his home is infested with rats and his mind constantly wanders into a lo-fi dreamscape that mirrors his analog video experiments. Michael's menial routine then spirals out of control when he meets Cora (Sonja Kinski), the girl of his dreams. On their first date his greatest hopes and worst fears are realized as they journey down a dark, twisted path that descends into surreal chaos… The boundaries between reality, fantasy, art, romantic-comedy and horror collide in an explosion of distorted video art and psychological insanity. She's Allergic To Cats is both written and directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Michael Reich, this film was his feature directorial debut after making numerous music videos and other short films previously. This initially premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal in 2016. Reich's She's Allergic To Cats will be released direct-to-VOD starting on April 7th, 2020 this spring. Who's going to watch this?