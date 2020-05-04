Warwick Thornton Tries to Live Alone in 'The Beach' Doc Series Trailer

What?! We're breaking our no-TV rules to feature this trailer for a documentary series called The Beach, made by Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton (of Samson and Delilah, Sweet Country). Not only because it looks awesome, better than you can even imagine, but also because it's made by and about a very talented filmmaker (whose films you should be watching). After all of his success, Thornton has "reached a crossroad in his life and something has to change. He has chosen to try giving up life in the fast lane for a while, to go it alone, on an isolated beach in one of the most beautiful yet brutal environments in the world, to see if he can transform and heal his life." So he moves to a remote island, in Jilirr on the indigenous lands of the Dampier Peninsula, on the north-west coast of Western Australia. It's described as "observational and unobtrusive, yet visually stunning and cinematic." The shots of the food he makes, oh my goodness. And the final shot in this trailer! I don't know what exactly he discovers living out there, but I can't wait to find out.

Here's the first official trailer for Warwick Thornton's doc series The Beach, direct from SBS' YouTube:

The Beach is a TV doc series made by acclaimed Australian cinematographer / filmmaker Warwick Thornton, director of the films Samson and Delilah, The Darkside, and Sweet Country previously. It was shot by his son Dylan River. Produced by SBS Australia and World Wide Mind. SBS (+ NITV) will air Thornton's six-part series The Beach starting on May 29th this month. No international release plans have been set. Want to watch?