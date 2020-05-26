Watch: 2D Animated, Amusing Cartoon Short Film 'Speedy the Turtle'

"If it isn't the town's newest hero…" It's time to meet Speedy the Turtle! This fun, 2D animated short film is made by a Dutch filmmaker named Nigel Lievaart as his graduation project at Utrecht School of the Arts in 2018. He now works at a studio called KLOMP! in the Netherlands. Speedy the Turtle is a "Saturday Morning Cartoon"-inspired short about a speedy hero who runs more like Sonic the Hedgehog than a slow-and-steady-wins-the-race turtle. He must battle a big bad Tiki god named Tori. Starring the voices of Jacob Barrens. Nigel originally came up with the character when he was a kid, but brought him back for his final animation project. He did almost all of the animation himself, then worked with a team on other aspects. "The film stands alone as a short, but with the team's love for the old Saturday morning cartoons they've set up the story as a pilot, dreaming that one day Speedy could unfold into an animated series." Enjoy the short.

Thanks to Coen for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "Wakiki island is in peril by the destructive powers of the evil Tiki god Tori, only one turtle is brave enough to stop him: Speedy the Turtle!" Speedy the Turtle is both written and directed by Nigel Lievaart - you can see more of his work on his Instagram. He currently works at KLOMP! Studio in the Netherlands as a storyboard artist. Made at the Utrecht School of the Arts in 2018. Produced by Coen Balkestein, with visual development by Anouk O' Leary. Featuring music & sound design by NOZEM Audio. It's "based on a character Nigel designed back in 2004 in his 5th grade… Nigel drew inspiration from his pet turtle. Turtles are usually slow, old or wise characters in cartoons. Nigel tried doing the opposite by going in the direction of Road Runner / Sonic The Hedgehog and so Speedy was born… on a filthy notepad piece of paper." For more, visit YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?