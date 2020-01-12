Watch: 3-Min Horror Short 'Fear Wish' by Todd Spence & Zak White

"In order to wish for something you need, you gotta wish for something you fear. Otherwise that first wish goes away." Yet another tense, low key horror short film from Todd Spence & Zak White. The two have been cooking up under-5-minute, low budget horror shorts for the last few years - including Where Is It and last year's Your Date is Here. Fear Wish is their latest short and it's about a desperate man trying to wish for something he needs. Starring Nathan Sutton, with Scott Whyte and Amy McRoberts. I really enjoy their shorts because they're so simple but effective, taking a jump scare and clever concept and wrapping it with some quality writing. They're not reinventing the horror-short-wheel, but they are always fun to watch.

Thanks to Todd for the tip on this. Short description from YouTube: "To wish for something you need, you have to wish for something you fear." Fear Wish is the latest short film written & directed & produced by filmmakers Todd Spence (follow him @Todd_Spence) and Zak White (follow him @TheZakW). It was made independently by both of them - you can follow their "Midnight Video" short series on Instagram or Facebook. Spence also made the other horror short film Where Is It, and we also featured both filmmakers' other horror short Your Date is Here last year. Fear Wish features cinematography by Dave Jacobsen, and music by Geoff Black. For more info, check out the short's YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?